(MENAFN) The United States has completed the installation of its primary thermonuclear weapon at military bases throughout Europe, according to National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Director Jill Hruby.



While Hruby did not specifically explain the term "full forward deployment," it is understood that previous variants of the B61 bomb have been stored in member countries such as Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey under the alliance’s nuclear sharing program. Moscow estimates that at least 150 of these bombs are deployed across Europe, effectively lowering the nuclear threshold.



“The new B61-12 gravity bombs are fully forward deployed, and we have increased NATO’s visibility to our nuclear capabilities through visits to our enterprise and other regular engagements,” Hruby said during her address at the Hudson Institute on Thursday.



Additionally, reports suggest the US plans to deploy its nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom, with procurement contracts indicating the construction of a new Pentagon facility at the RAF base in Lakenheath, Suffolk, to house the B61-12 bombs.



Hruby highlighted the strength of the US-UK strategic partnership, emphasizing their joint commitment to nuclear deterrence and their ongoing collaboration on critical supply chain resilience. However, she refrained from providing further details regarding the plans.

