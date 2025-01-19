Trump's cryptocurrency reaches over USD8B market value in 2 hours

(MENAFN) Donald Trump's newly launched cryptocurrency, USDTRUMP, saw an impressive market valuation of over USD8 billion just two hours after its release, according to reports on Saturday. The president-elect made the announcement on social media platform X, inviting his followers to join the "Trump Community" and celebrate the launch of his new memecoin.



In his post, Trump exclaimed, "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!" directing followers to visit the official website for the coin. The rapid rise in value underscores the growing significance of memecoins in the cryptocurrency sector, with USDTRUMP quickly gaining attention as a key player in this niche market.



However, financial experts have advised caution, as they point out that memecoins are notoriously volatile and can experience dramatic fluctuations in value within short periods. Despite these warnings, the cryptocurrency has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from Trump’s supporters, helping drive its valuation to USD8 billion in just a matter of hours.



The success of USDTRUMP highlights the powerful influence of branding and community loyalty in the modern digital economy. The swift adoption and rise of the coin show how closely tied cryptocurrencies are to the personas and movements behind them, further shaping the future of digital currencies.

