German farmers gather in capital to protest agricultural policies

(MENAFN) On Saturday, farmers in Germany gathered in the capital to protest the government’s agricultural policies, voicing their concerns over what they see as unsustainable practices. Thousands of protesters assembled in front of the Federal Parliament building, condemning the current agricultural policies and calling for the development of a more sustainable farming strategy. They carried banners and placards with slogans such as "No tax on organic products," "Democracy over corporate power," and "Stop the war on nature," as they marched through the city center.



Among the messages displayed, protesters highlighted their opposition to genetic technology in farming, as well as their support for policies that prioritize farms over agribusiness. One banner read, "Choose a Courageous Agricultural Policy," a reference to the upcoming early elections on February 23. The demonstration was organized to advocate for a significant transformation in Germany’s agricultural approach, focusing on the needs of small farms.



Antje Hollaender, a farmer and member of the Young Farmers Association, explained that the protest was driven by a desire for more attention to be given to agricultural policy. She pointed out that small farms have not received adequate support in recent years and expressed opposition to the free trade agreement being negotiated between the EU and MERCOSUR, the South American trade bloc. Hollaender emphasized that large corporations were making substantial profits, while small farmers were struggling, often having to sell their products below production costs.



Hollaender’s key demand was the establishment of a ban on the sale of food below production costs, a move she believes would help level the playing field for small farmers. She also called for the market power of corporations and supermarkets to be reduced, advocating for stronger protection of small farmers' rights to ensure a more sustainable and fair agricultural system.

MENAFN19012025000045015839ID1109105977