Libya’s premier celebrates progress in energy sector at Tripoli summit

(MENAFN) Libya's Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, on Saturday lauded the nation's significant advancements in the sector, highlighting the government's dedication to ensuring stability while expanding the vital oil and industries that are crucial to the country’s economy.



In his opening remarks at the 3rd Libya Energy and Economic Summit in Tripoli, Dbeibeh stated, "It pleases me to welcome you all to this summit, which embodies our commitment to supporting the energy sector – the main engine of the national economy and the core source of development and stability."



The two-day summit, organized by Energy Capital & Power, a platform dedicated to fostering African energy investments, is held in partnership with Libya's Prime Ministry, the Oil and Gas Ministry, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), and the Renewable Energy Authority. The event is expected to explore a wide range of projects and investment opportunities aimed at transforming Libya’s energy landscape.



Dbeibeh emphasized the progress achieved through government-led initiatives and the support of Libya's Government of National Unity, which has worked diligently to overcome persistent challenges in the oil and gas sectors. He pointed to targeted measures aimed at restoring production levels and rehabilitating critical infrastructure as key accomplishments that have contributed to the sector's revival.

MENAFN19012025000045016755ID1109105920