Mrunal Thakur Channels Her Inner Fangirl During The Coldplay Concert

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Coldplay is presently in India for their 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour. Recently, the British rock performed at the DY Patil in Mumbai. diva, Mrunal Thakur also joined the lost list of attendees who grooved to the tunes of the rock band.

Mrunal Thakur also decided to post a few sneak peeks from the eventful night on her Instagram stories. For the unversed, Coldplay will perform in Mumbai on 18, 19, and 21 January this year. Meanwhile, the second leg of the Indian tour will take place in Ahmedabad on 25 and 26 January.

In the meantime, Mrunal Thakur recently made headlines due to her perky comment on Bruno Mars' Instagram post. The singer posted a jaw-dropping photo in a white ganji and matching hat on the photo-sharing app. He wrote in the caption, 'So this your new man? Where'd you meet him, at an all-girls school? – a short story by Bruno Mars'. Reacting to the pic, Mrunal Thakur wrote in the comment section, "Well ..... If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you!"

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur will next be a part of the highly-anticipated sequel "Son of Sardaar 2". She will be sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn in her next. The second installment in the franchise is going to be released on 25th July 2025. The sequel will be reaching the audience 13 years after the first film "Son of Sardaar", co-starring Ajay Devgn, and Sonakshi Sinha. Touted to be an action comedy, the movie has been directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. Financed by Ajay Devgn under the banner of Devgn Films in collaboration with Jio Studios, "Son of Sardaar 2" also stars Sanjay Dutt in a prominent role. The project is expected to be set against the backdrop of a gang war between the Bihari and Punjabi dons.