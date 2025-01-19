OpenAI whistleblower’s mother challenges official suicide ruling regarding his death

(MENAFN) The mother of late OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji has challenged the official suicide ruling regarding his death, calling for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Poornima Ramarao argued that evidence contradicts the suicide determination and pointed to her son's concerns over OpenAI's alleged unethical practices before his death.



Balaji, a 26-year-old AI researcher, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on November 26, 2024. The San Francisco Police initially ruled his death a suicide, but after public scrutiny, the case was reopened as an active investigation. Ramarao revealed that her son had documents containing damaging information about OpenAI and suggested that efforts are being made to retrieve the files.



Balaji had resigned from OpenAI in August 2024 due to his concerns about the company's use of copyrighted material for AI training. Ramarao also questioned the official autopsy findings, citing forensic evidence, including head injuries and the bullet angle, which she argued were inconsistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She recalled how Balaji had made career plans and expressed his desire to serve humanity, questioning how someone with such aspirations could commit suicide.



The family continues to seek an independent investigation into Balaji's death and demands justice. Ramarao also accused OpenAI of neglecting to acknowledge her son's contributions, stating that the company only contacted the family about his stock options, rather than offering condolences.

MENAFN19012025000045015687ID1109105876