(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British intelligence has analyzed Russia's recent advances in Donetsk region, noting that the invaders are exerting pressure on the settlement of Velyka Novosilka.

This was reported on X by the British Defense , citing intelligence data.

"In central Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces have applied increasing pressure on the town of Velyka Novosilka. Through January 2025, Russian forces have advanced north to seize the villages of Neskuchne and Vremivka – the latter situated to the immediate west of the town," the report says.

It is noted that Velyka Novosilka has been on the front line since the full-scale invasion. Russia failed in its attempts to capture the settlement back in the summer of 2022 while Ukraine eventually pushed Russian troops south in 2023.

Russia advanced in this area after capturing other settlements to the east, including Vuhledar in October 2024 and Kurakhove in January 2025.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, in the Novopavlivka axis, the Russians, taking advantage of challenging weather conditions, went for an offensive to“block” the settlement of Velyka Novosilka, actively using armored support.