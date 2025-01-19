Philippines, US Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity In S. China Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- The of the Philippines and the US Navy conducted on Sunday a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the South China Sea.

This came in a press release by Philippines armed forces saying that MCAs with the US is its first for the year and fifth overall since launching the joint activities in 2023.

The activities reinforced bilateral maritime cooperation and interoperability, the Philippine armed forces said.

Security engagements between the two allies have soared under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has pivoted closer to Washington, allowing the expansion of military bases that American forces can access, including facilities that face Taiwan, it noted.

The joint maritime activity included the United States' Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, two guided missile destroyers, two helicopters and two F-18 Hornet aircraft, it added.

The Philippine side deployed its Antonio Luna frigate, Andres Bonifacio patrol ship, two FA-50 fighter jets, and search and rescue assets of the air force.

Their joint activity came at a time when the Philippines had called out China over the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels inside its maritime zone, including the 165-m (541 ft)-long ship that it describes as "the monster" for its size. (end)

aab







MENAFN19012025000071011013ID1109105819