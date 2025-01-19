Ministry of Interior, National Security in Gaza announces start of its agencies' deployment across Gaza

(MENAFN) The of Interior and National Security in Gaza, led by Hamas, announced on Saturday the start of its agencies' deployment throughout the Gaza Strip, coinciding with the implementation of the ceasefire agreement on Sunday. According to a statement from the ministry, "The Ministry's agencies will begin deploying across Gaza and fulfilling their responsibility to serve our people as soon as the ceasefire agreement is activated."



Throughout the 15-month-long conflict, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) targeted the ministry, aiming to undermine the resilience of the Palestinian people, the statement continued. Despite suffering significant losses, the ministry remained operational, countering efforts to destabilize Palestinian society. The Ministry of Interior urged citizens to protect both public and private property, avoid actions that could endanger their lives, and cooperate with police and security forces to ensure safety and order. Additionally, it called for compliance with future directives from ministry agencies.



In related developments, Cairo hosted an international meeting on Friday evening, where officials from Egypt, Palestine, Qatar, the U.S., and Israel agreed to form a joint operations room to monitor the ceasefire’s implementation in Gaza. Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman, confirmed on Wednesday the success of mediators' efforts—namely Doha, Cairo, and Washington—in securing the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, which is scheduled to begin Sunday. The ceasefire plan is divided into three 42-day phases. The first phase includes a temporary halt to military operations and Israeli withdrawals from populated Gaza areas, along with humanitarian aid deliveries. Additionally, a total of 1,977 Palestinian prisoners will be exchanged for 33 Israelis, including both living prisoners and deceased bodies. The agreement also outlines a gradual reduction in Israeli forces near Gaza's Rafah crossing in the first phase.

