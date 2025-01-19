Gaza Ceasefire Officially Kicks Off As Hamas Releases 3 Israeli Hostages

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas officially began following the announcement of the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas. The Israeli Prime Minister's office confirmed that the ceasefire started at 11:15 AM local time on Sunday.

The Israeli Prime Minister's office also stated that the release of three hostages would begin on Sunday, and that four more hostages would be freed within the next seven days.

Earlier, Hamas's military wing released the names of the three Israeli hostages to be freed on the first day of the ceasefire: Rumi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinberger.

The ceasefire was initially scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM local time, but Israel reported that Hamas delayed the implementation by withholding the list of hostages, which caused the delay.

Following the delay, Israel's military launched strikes on parts of Gaza, with at least eight people reported dead from these airstrikes on Sunday.

Palestinians in Gaza took to the streets to celebrate the ceasefire, even before it was officially implemented. Videos showed Hamas fighters among the crowd of celebrators.

After months of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement on January 15. The agreement was to be implemented in three stages, starting Sunday.

This ceasefire marks a significant step toward easing tensions between Israel and Hamas. However, ongoing challenges remain as both sides continue to monitor compliance and negotiate further terms, including the release of prisoners.

