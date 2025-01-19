Nearly 200 Afghans Transferred To US From Philippines After Visa Approval

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines, announced that nearly 200 Afghan citizens have been transferred to the United States after completing their special immigration visa process in the country. The embassy stated on Sunday that these refugees were in the Philippines as part of an agreement between Manila and Washington.

Kanishka Gangopadhyay, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Manila, confirmed that the Afghan refugees left the Philippines last week in several groups, traveling by commercial flights after completing their immigration applications for resettlement in the U.S.

A flight carrying 300 Afghan citizens, including children, arrived in the Philippines on January 7, where their U.S. immigration visa applications were processed.

The exact number and whereabouts of the individuals have been kept confidential by both U.S. and Philippine authorities. The U.S. government covered the costs of their stay in the Philippines.

This move highlights ongoing U.S. efforts to protect Afghan citizens who assisted American forces and were left vulnerable after the U.S. withdrawal.

These individuals were primarily Afghan nationals who had worked for the U.S. or were eligible for the special immigration visas. They had remained in Afghanistan after the U.S. and NATO forces withdrew in August 2021, leaving them at risk when the Taliban regained control of the country.

During that time, Afghan allies of the U.S. military faced the threat of retribution from the Taliban.

Since the Taliban's takeover, the U.S. has resettled over 183,000 at-risk Afghans, but thousands remain in limbo, awaiting visas. Their safety remains threatened, and ongoing international efforts, including the U.S. memorandum, are crucial to ensuring their protection and future stability.

Ongoing efforts are needed to secure their safe relocation, with international cooperation crucial in providing them with permanent solutions.





