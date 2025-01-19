New administration under Trump plans to increase immigration law enforcement across U.S.

(MENAFN) The new administration under President Donald plans to increase immigration law enforcement across the U.S. immediately after his inauguration on Monday, according to a source familiar with the plans. The source, speaking to Reuters on Friday, stated: "We will carry out operations nationwide. Expect in New York and Miami." The statement followed a report in the Wall Street Journal indicating that the administration intends to initiate a large-scale arrest operation in Chicago on Tuesday.



The report, citing four individuals with knowledge of the plan, revealed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would deploy between 100 and 200 officers to carry out the operation, which would continue throughout the week. However, the Reuters source denied that there was a special effort to shift personnel specifically to Chicago. Trump's transition team has not yet responded to Reuters' request for comment. Immigration reform was a central theme of Trump's campaign leading up to the November 2024 election.



Trump previously stated in January 2024: "Within moments of my inauguration, we will begin the largest internal deportation in U.S. history." Reports from Reuters suggest that Trump intends to mobilize various government agencies to help deport a record number of immigrants, continuing the efforts of his first term to maximize available resources and pressure "sanctuary states" to cooperate with his immigration policies.

