Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra To Lift The Trophy, Beating Vivian Dsena In Close Fight: Poll

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will take place on January 19. The top six contestants are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal. Recently, the Hindustan Times conducted a poll to see who, according to readers, will win this season.

The poll asked,“Who will win Bigg Boss 18?” Avinash was not among the favourites among all contestants. He received 5% of the votes. Rajat Dalal got 22%, and Vivian secured 35%. Karan Veer Mehra turned out to be the favourite with 37%.

The result happens to be different from what Google Gemini AI predicted as the Bigg Boss 18 winner. Artificial intelligence (AI) predicted Rajat Dalal to be the most likely winner of the show, hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

If social media trends are to be believed, Vivian Dsena is also among the top contenders to be the Bigg Boss 18 winner. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has seen many fights between Vivian, fondly called Colors ka Laadla, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra.

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian vs Karan Veer

The two TV actors were seen in a tense situation during the episode that aired on January 18. Ahead of the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, Karan Veer Mehra's sarcastic comment about Vivian's daughter did not go over well with the housemates.

During a roast segment hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri, Karan Veer joked about Vivian's daughter not recognising her father.“Vivian Dsena tereko bachha bachha janta hai. Yaar, jo khudka bachcha hai usine nahi pehchana,” he said.