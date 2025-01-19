State legislatures across US swiftly begin their legislative sessions

(MENAFN) As the new year unfolds, state legislatures across the United States have swiftly begun their legislative sessions, with many leaders quickly setting their agendas. President-elect Donald Trump's influence is evident in both symbolic and substantial ways across several states, as officials address key issues such as the economy, affordable living costs, and immigration—topics central to Trump’s platform. Some states are mimicking initiatives from Trump’s efficiency committees, though without high-profile figures like Elon Musk to spearhead them. A debate has also emerged over whether to fly American flags high in celebration of the new president or lower in mourning for the passing of a former president. Throughout the past two weeks, state legislatures convened, new governors were sworn in, and leaders laid out their political agendas in speeches on the "state of the state."



Trump-Inspired Policies



As Trump prepares for a wave of executive actions on his first day, some state leaders have moved quickly to enact similar measures. For example, Missouri’s Republican Governor Mike Kehoe signed several anti-crime orders, including training state police to support federal immigration enforcement and requiring law enforcement to document the immigration status of arrested individuals. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis called a special legislative session starting January 27 to help implement federal immigration laws at the state level. Tennessee’s Republican Governor Bill Lee also initiated a special session focused on public safety and non-immigration related measures. In West Virginia, Republican Governor Patrick Morrissey took swift action on his first day, issuing orders to eliminate diversity and inclusion programs in state agencies and institutions, a policy closely aligned with Trump’s stance. Morrissey also allowed families to seek religious exemptions from mandatory school vaccinations, echoing Trump’s health-related nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s stance on vaccines.



Democratic Strategies Adjusting to Trump’s Influence



On the Democratic side, some governors are recalibrating their strategies to work with the incoming Trump administration while also defending their states against policies they may disagree with. Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer, facing a divided legislature, expressed a willingness to collaborate but voiced concern over potential tariffs that could harm trade relationships. New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, in her State of the State address, addressed issues similar to Trump’s priorities, including inflation and tax cuts. Hochul proposed an "affordability" plan to reduce income taxes and expand child tax credits, as well as increased police presence in New York’s subway system to combat crime, aligning with some of Trump’s priorities on safety and economic relief.

MENAFN19012025000045015687ID1109105792