Sudanese city of Omdurman grapples with severe drinking water shortage for past 5 days

(MENAFN) Omdurman city, located north of Khartoum, has been grappling with a severe drinking water shortage for the past five days, following an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Merowe Dam in Northern State. Local authorities have explained that the power outage caused by the attack disrupted water supply systems, leaving both Nile stations and wells out of service, which led to the ongoing crisis. The Khartoum State government confirmed that the RSF’s drone assault on the Merowe Dam, a major hydroelectric facility on the Nile River, was directly responsible for the electricity and water shortages.



The Merowe Dam, situated about 350 kilometers north of Khartoum, is one of Africa's largest hydropower projects, and its damage has significantly affected water and power supply in the region. In response to the crisis, local authorities have been making concerted efforts to implement urgent measures aimed at addressing the drinking water shortage. The government has stated that it is working intensively to find short-term solutions.



To help alleviate the situation, the Governor of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, personally visited several wells in the western districts of the Al-Thawra neighborhood. He oversaw the operation of wells powered by generators to ensure the continued water supply to residents.



The governor also instructed authorities to make use of the water reserves at the Al-Manara water station, ensuring that citizens receive water while longer-term solutions are put in place.

