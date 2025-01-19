Houthis remain determined to continue their confrontation with Israeli occupation

(MENAFN) Despite the ceasefire agreement set to take effect in the Gaza Strip today, Yemen's Houthis remain determined to continue their confrontation with the Israeli occupation. They have vowed to maintain their if Israel does not comply with the Gaza ceasefire terms. Since the beginning of Israel's devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following an unprecedented attack by Palestinian resistance factions, the Houthis have launched numerous rockets and drones targeting Israeli vessels and others crossing the Red Sea toward Israeli ports. This raises the question of whether the ceasefire in Gaza will put an end to Houthi attacks on Israeli interests, particularly those linked to the Red Sea.



Thomas Juneau, a political science professor at the University of Ottawa specializing in Yemeni affairs, believes the Houthis are now a stronger, indispensable part of the resistance axis. He suggests that the war has weakened Hezbollah and Hamas, making the Houthis more important to Iran. The Houthis' stance against the occupation, along with their support for the Palestinian cause, has garnered them increased popularity in Yemen, where the Palestinian cause is widely supported. Juneau notes that while the Houthis might pause their attacks in the short term, it is unlikely that this will last, as they are expected to use the threat of attacks in the Red Sea as leverage against Israel and the United States. Despite Israel and the U.S. conducting violent strikes, including British involvement, against Houthi sites in Yemen, the Houthis have been able to continue their assaults.



Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi recently reiterated that the group's attacks will persist if Israel fails to uphold the ceasefire. He emphasized that the Houthis would continue to support the Palestinian people, particularly if Israel escalates violence or the siege in Gaza. Political analyst Mohammed al-Basha views al-Houthi's speech as a defiant message, with the Houthi movement preparing for further confrontation. In Yemen, tens of thousands have gathered in support of Palestine, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the cause as the truce agreement takes effect.

