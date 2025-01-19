Amsterdam Schiphol Airport faces disruptions amid dense fog

(MENAFN) For the fourth consecutive day, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport faced significant disruptions on Saturday as dense fog continued to affect travel across the Netherlands. Approximately 50 flights were canceled on this day, adding to a week of ongoing travel issues. The fog, which has been persistent for several days, also caused similar cancellations on Thursday and Friday, while Wednesday experienced over 100 flight cancellations due to the severe weather conditions.



The Dutch national weather institute, KNMI, had issued a yellow alert for dense fog, particularly affecting the northwestern regions of the country, including North Holland, Friesland, and the Wadden Islands. This warning was later extended to cover additional areas such as Flevoland, Overijssel, Drenthe, and Groningen. The thick fog severely impacted visibility, making it difficult for pilots to safely land and take off, leading to the cancellations and delays at the airport.



In addition to the aviation disruptions, the fog also created hazardous conditions on the roads. Visibility in certain areas dropped to under 200 meters, making it challenging for drivers to navigate safely. The poor visibility contributed to several traffic accidents over the past few days, further exacerbating the difficulties faced by travelers across the country.



The ongoing weather conditions are expected to continue affecting travel and daily activities in the Netherlands. Authorities are urging people to exercise caution while driving and to stay informed about the latest updates regarding weather alerts and flight cancellations.

