Houthi rebels attack U.S. aircraft carrier, threaten retaliation during Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) The Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are supported by Iran, claimed responsibility for an attack on an American aircraft carrier on Sunday and threatened "consequences" for any reprisals during the upcoming ceasefire in Gaza.



“The Yemeni warn the enemy forces in the Red Sea of the consequences of any aggression against our country during the ceasefire period in Gaza,” the rebels stated in a statement.



“They will confront any aggression with specific military operations against those forces without a ceiling or red lines.”



At 0630 GMT on Sunday, the first 42-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict is set to start.



The USS Harry S. Truman and other "warships" were the target of drones and cruise missiles, according to the Houthis, who had assaulted vessels in the Red Sea throughout the conflict in Gaza.



“The American aircraft carrier was forced to leave the theater of operations,” the rebels’ added in a statement.



