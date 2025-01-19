Farah Khan & Ashutosh Gowariker Pose For A Memorable Pic As They Visit Ellora Caves

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Farah Khan recently visited the glorious Ellora caves. However, she was not alone, the filmmaker was accompanied by Ashutosh Gowariker during her trip.

Farah Khan recently took to the stories section of her official IG handle and dropped a picture with the 'Lagaan' maker. Sharing the pic, the director wrote, "Thank you @ashutoshgowariker 4 this trip." Farah Khan also posted a sharing the encapsulating view of the Ellora caves, along with the caption, "Morning AT #elloracaves stunning!". Her most recent post was holding a Rs 20 noted in the photo captioned, "When in ellora do bachkandi harkats!!"

Farah Khan recently visited Archana Puran Singh's house and even shared glimpses of her meet on her YouTube channel. Speaking to Archana Puran Singh, the 'Om Shanti Om' maker was asked about the most expensive gift she had gotten from a star. To this, she revealed that Shah Rukh Khan gifts a car to her after every movie. Responding in her usual joyful manner, Archana Puran Singh said, "Then you should make a film soon!" To this Farah Khan also said, "Yes, I should definitely make a film now; it's time to get a new car!"

Meanwhile, during a recent media interaction, Farah Khan disclosed that it has become quite challenging to work with Shah Rukh Khan now as every time they work on a song, the pressure doubles because they have created such iconic numbers together in the past. The director added that their previous collaborations have already set a high standard. Farah Khan also stated that with each new project, it becomes a constant challenge to live up to the legacy they've created together, adding stress to the process.

In the meantime, Farah Khan's last directorial venture was the 2014 heist drama "Happy New Year", featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff, among others.