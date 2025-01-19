Lebanese President calls for Israeli forces to withdraw from southern area within deadline

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where he called for Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon by the deadline outlined in the Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire agreement.



Aoun criticized Israel's ongoing violations, both on land and in the air, particularly the destruction of homes and border villages, stating that these actions flagrantly violate the ceasefire terms. He added that such behavior undermines Lebanese and disregards international efforts to restore stability in southern Lebanon.



He also expressed concern over Israel’s destruction of cultivated lands in the region, urging the UN to support farmers in reclaiming and rehabilitating these areas for agriculture.



Aoun reassured that the Lebanese army is fully prepared to take control of the area immediately following Israel’s withdrawal.



After the meeting in Baabda, Guterres shared on social media that he had congratulated Aoun on his recent election victory and expressed his anticipation of working together to solidify the cessation of hostilities and maintain Lebanon's security and stability.



Guterres also met with Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Nawaf Salam on Saturday, after which he tweeted that while the road ahead for Lebanon holds great promise, it also presents significant challenges. He emphasized that the UN remains committed to supporting the Lebanese people on this journey.

