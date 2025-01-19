Messari Highlights Galxe's Leading“Super App”

(MENAFN- Chainwire) New York, USA, January 16th, 2025, Chainwire

Research firm Messari has published a detailed report on Web3“Super App” Galxe . The report highlights Galxe's development, supported by its range of products and services aimed at contributing to innovation and adoption within the Web3 ecosystem.

This includes features such as Galxe Quest, a prominent Web3 community-building platform, and Gravity, Galxe's Layer-1 blockchain, which is scheduled to launch its mainnet in Q4 2025.

Messari also notes the platform's achievements, including 362,000 user credentials issued by Galxe, a total of 31.4 million unique active users engaging with Galxe Quest, over 6,500 projects utilizing Galxe to create quests, and 977,000 Galxe Passport holders .

In addition, the report focuses on Galxe Compass, an AI-powered tool for navigating and managing crypto-airdrop opportunities. To date, Compass has facilitated over 4,500 airdrop campaigns , distributing more than $500 million in tokens globally. Galxe recently expanded its airdrop services with the introduction of“Earndrop,” a token distribution tool designed to streamline the token generation process.

The report also highlights the adoption of Galxe's recent offerings:



Galxe Passport : A KYC solution that enables users to verify their identity without compromising personal data. Passport has already attracted close to 1 million users. Galxe Score : A reputational tool launched in September 2024, designed to differentiate between human users and bots.

Upcoming milestones for Gravity include the launch of its Devnet in the first quarter of this year, paving the way for enhanced developer collaboration.

About Galxe

Galxe is a decentralized app and Web3's largest on-chain distribution platform, empowering seamless Web3 experiences through AI, digital identity, and blockchain technologies. Through its infrastructure and product suite - Quest, Passport, Score, Compass, Alva, and Earndrop - Galxe offers tools and self-sovereign digital identity management to empower users to explore Web3 effortlessly. The recent introduction of Gravity, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for omnichain experience and full-chain abstraction, enables developers to tap into Galxe's 30 million users and create new products that help onboard the world to Web3.

