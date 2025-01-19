Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Discover Second Knife Fragment At Actor's Bandra House

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As theinvestigation into the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case is being conducted, a new development has came to light after Mumbai found second knife fragment at the actor's house in Bandra.

According to the police, a blade fragment was found in the children's room at the Bandra residence of Saif Ali Khan .

| Shatrughan Sinha's post on Saif Ali Khan attack under scanner; here's why

The object has been sent for forensic examination and fingerprint analysis.

It is noteworthy that the first part of the knife was surgically removed from Saif Ali Khan's body during an operation.

As per initial police probe, theaccused had entered the actor's home, in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft.

Saif (54) was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery in nearby Lilavati Hospital.

According to the hospital administration, Saif is recovering well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room.

| Saif Ali Khan's attacker a Bangladeshi national? What we know so far Saif Ali Khan Attack Accused Arrested

The police have arrested an accused from Hiranandani Estate in Thane for allegedly attacking Saif Ali Khan at his residence on January 16.

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded theaccusedman in police custody till January 24 after observing that the police's contention of an international conspiracy cannot be ruled out.

Police told court that the alleged attacker was a Bangladeshi national and there was need to find the motive behind his act.

They also said there was a need to find out if there was an international conspiracy linked to the case.

Accepting the police's contention after perusing documents on record, the court said the prosecution's submission of international conspiracy "cannot be said to be impossible".

Earlier in the day, police had told the media that alleged attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das.

Various investigation teams were formed to probe the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the police said in a statement.