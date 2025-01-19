Mahakumbh 2025: Fire Breaks Out At Mela In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj VIDEO

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fire In Mahakumbh: Amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 underway at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a major fire broke out at area. Following the incident, fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot, and trying to douse the fire.



Though no details on the number of have arrived as of yet, the fire has prompted the medical teams to be in action. Also, other emergency services have also been directed towards the fire to safeguard people.



The exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



Over 1.7 million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela on Sunday as of 8:00 AM, according to official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government.

On the seventh day of the Maha Kumbh, among a congregation of over 1.7 million devotees gathered at the Sangam Triveni, 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 7.02 lakh pilgrims took a holy dip by 8 AM.

Earlier today, devotees gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela amid the layer of dense fog engulfed the area. The inclement weather conditions don't seem to have an effect on the footfall of pilgrims.

As of January 18, more than 77.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam Triveni.

The footfall of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days as four key Shahi Snans are yet to come.

Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

More to come...