Fancy Working In Bangkok? Here's How Indians Can Apply For Thailand's Work Visa

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A favourite destination, Thailand is now turning into an alluring work destination for foreigners, including Indians. To work in Thailand, foreign nationals must first obtain a non-immigrant visa (Category B) and then apply for a work permit that can be extended for one year at a time.

In April 2023, there were over 2.3 million foreign workers registered in Thailand, with only 156,782 of them being skilled workers. Though certain jobs are reserved exclusively for Thai nationals, jobs are available in various sectors including IT, and teaching, specially English language.

1. Have a prospective employer in Thailand. Prepare all necessary documents.

2. Apply for Non-Immigrant B Visa (Single Entry) at Thai Embassy or Consulate. The visa must be used within 3 months of issuance.

3. At the Thai port of entry, an initial 90-day stay permit is granted.

4. Within 90 days of arrival, apply for Temporary Work Permit at Thailand's Department of Employment.

5. Apply for Re-entry Permit for eligibility to re-enter Thailand with the granted employment status at Immigration Bureau or at the airport before departure.

6. Apply for Extension of Stay Permit at the Immigration Bureau (up to 1 year each time).

Non-Immigrant Visa Category B

(Business/Employment Visa)

is issued to applicants who wish to enter the country to work or to conduct business.

A visa is not enough to work in Thailand, one requires a Work Permit to work legally in the country.

To work in Thailand, one must provide the following documents:

Passport or travel document with validity of not less than 6 months.Completed visa application form.Recent passport-sized photograph (4 x 6 cm) of the applicant taken within thepast 6 months.Evidence of adequate finance (20,000 Thai Baht (THB) per person and 40,000 THB per family. 1 THB = 2.51 INR).Letter of approval from the Ministry of Labour.To obtain this letter, the applicant's prospective employer in Thailand is required to submit Form WP3 at the Office of Foreign Workers Administration, Department of Employment, Ministry of Labour.Copy of Work Permit issued by the Ministry of Labour and alien income tax.Corporate documents of hiring company in Thailand. Copies of company documents must be signed by the Board of Directors or authorised managing director and affix seal of company.It is recommended that the applicant should apply for visa at the Thai Embassy/ Consulate in the country where he/she has the residence

* The Thailand work visa for Indians cost THB 2,000 (roughly ₹5,000) for single entry visa and THB 5,000 (around ₹13,000) for a multiple entry visa.

* After you arrive in Thailand with a work visa, you will be required to apply for a work permit in the country. A Thailand work permit fee is: THB 750 (around ₹2,000) for a work permit valid for up to three months, THB 1,500 ( ₹4,000 or so) for a work permit with validity up to six months, and THB 3,000 (nearly ₹8,000) for a one-year work permit.

* To get a Work Permit, it is necessary to have a clear medical check and a clean background check.

What is the validity of the Thailand work visa?

* A foreigner entering Thailand on a Non-Immigrant B visa will be allowed to stay in the country for a maximum period of 90 days. Within the 90-day stay period, the applicant must apply for a Work Permit and a Thailand Visa Extension at the Thailand Immigration Bureau.

* A Thailand work permit can be valid from 3 months to 1 year depending upon the nature of work and the contract duration.

* All Thailand work visa holders must report their presence at the Immigration Department of Thailand every 3 months (90 days) in person, or via registered email. Failure in doing so can result in the cancellation of the work visa.

What about family members?

An applicant's family members (i.e., spouse, parents and children who are unmarried and under 20 years old) are eligible to apply for a Non-Immigrant Visa (category O) and will be allowed to stay for a period of 90 days but no longer than 1 year.

Working hours:

Employees in Thailand work no more than 8 hours a day, or 48 hours a week. Employers contribute to pension, health insurance, unemployment insurance and work injury insurance. Companies with international employees offer private health insurance and a private pension scheme.

*Penalties for Non-Compliance with Work Permit Rules in Thailand:*Foreigners working without a valid permit can be fined

THB 5,000 to 50,000. Additional penalties may include

deportation

and a

two-year ban

on obtaining a new work permit from the date of the offence.

Changing from Transit or Tourist Visa to Work Visa:

Foreign citizens who hold a Transit Visa (TS) or Tourist Visa (TR) and wish to engage in business activities in Thailand may apply for a change of type of visa (e.g., from Tourist Visa to Non-Immigrant Visa) at the Immigration Bureau Office in Bangkok ([]( this is not the best option because the granting of change of type of visa and extension of stay is at the discretion of the immigration officer.

What kind of jobs can foreigners including Indians get in Thailand?

Some jobs in Thailand are reserved only for Thai nationals. Foreigners should ensure their intended job isn't restricted. According to a 2020 government notification, jobs restricted for foreigners are categorised under four lists:

List 1 : Jobs strictly reserved for Thai nationals. For example: Auction, wood carving, diamond cutting, gold ornaments, silverware, or pink gold making, silk products making by hand, Thai massage etc.

List 2 : Jobs generally prohibited for foreigners but allowed under specific international agreements. For example, Controlling, auditing, performing or providing accounting services (with exceptions).

List 3 : Skilled and semi-skilled roles permitted only under employer sponsorship. For example: Agriculture, animal husbandry, forestry or fishery, knife making etc.

: Jobs accessible to foreigners through government-to-government agreements, subject to specific conditions. For example, Labour, shopfront sales etc.