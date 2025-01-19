Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim Gratitudes IFC Managing Director On Behalf Of Azerbaijani Leadership For His Contributions To COP29
Date
1/19/2025 6:11:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States of America, Khazar
Ibrahim, presented a Certificate of Appreciation from President
Ilham Aliyev to IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop,
Azernews reports, citing the post on X.
In his post, the Ambassador says:
This honor reflects our sincere gratitude for his valuable
contributions and active participation in COP29, held from Nov
11–22 in Baku.
MENAFN19012025000195011045ID1109105708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.