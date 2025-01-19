عربي


Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim Gratitudes IFC Managing Director On Behalf Of Azerbaijani Leadership For His Contributions To COP29

1/19/2025 6:11:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States of America, Khazar Ibrahim, presented a Certificate of Appreciation from President Ilham Aliyev to IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop, Azernews reports, citing the post on X.

In his post, the Ambassador says:

This honor reflects our sincere gratitude for his valuable contributions and active participation in COP29, held from Nov 11–22 in Baku.

AzerNews

