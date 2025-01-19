Etihad Welcomes 1.7M Guests In December

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi :

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has announced its traffic results for December 2024, concluding the year with strong performance.

The airline welcomed 1.7 million in December, marking a significant 20pc increase compared to the same period in 2023. Its load factor reached 87pc, up from 84pc in December 2023.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, stated:“December was our busiest month of the year, driven by the active holiday season, and we carried 1.7 million passengers, reflecting a 22pc rise over December 2023.

"For the full year of 2024, we carried over 18 million guests, maintaining a healthy passenger load factor of 87pc. This represents an 80% increase in passenger numbers compared to 2022, underscoring our strong growth over the past two years.

“In December, we continued expanding our network with the resumption of flights to Nairobi, Kenya, and are excited to begin operations to the new destinations we recently announced.”

Etihad Airways was recognized with multiple accolades at the World Travel Awards, including World's Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2024, World's Leading Airline - Economy Class 2024, World's Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2024, Middle East's Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2024, Middle East's Leading Airline - Economy Class 2024, Middle East's Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2024, Middle East's Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2024, and Middle East's Leading Cabin Crew 2024.

Founded in 2003, Etihad Airways quickly became one of the world's top airlines. Based in Abu Dhabi, it operates flights to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with its codeshare partners, Etihad's network provides access to hundreds of international destinations. The airline has received numerous awards for its service, products, cargo offerings, and loyalty programs.

Etihad is also committed to addressing the climate crisis, having been named Airline Ratings' Environmental Airline of the Year for three consecutive years since 2022. The airline has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft and continues its efforts towards industry decarbonization through strategic partnerships with leading global aviation brands.

