Dubai: Traffic On 10 Roads To Be Temporarily Suspended Due To Cycling Race

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Traffic on 10 Dubai roads will be temporarily suspended on Sunday for the 'Dubai Ruler's Court Race' for elite male cyclists, the city's Roads and Authority (RTA) said.

The race kicks off at 1pm, will last for 4 hours and will conclude at the cycling track in Al Marmoom.

The RTA posted the race route on X, saying that the roads that will be affected are Al Seef, Riyadh, Rashid, Sheikh Zayed, Al Majlis, Za'abeel Palace, Al Ain-Dubai Road, Zayed bin Hamdan, Al Qudra, and Saih Al Salam.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents and visitors were encouraged to plan their journey ahead to avoid potential delays.

Suspension of traffic will last for 10 minutes while the cyclists pass and will resume immediately right after last cyclist, RTA confirmed. In addition to this, Al Qudra cycling track will be closed during the race.

The 193-kilometre race will commence at the Ruler's Court in the historic Al Fahidi district. Those who wish to participate are encouraged to register at Al Salam village before 12pm.

The route will pass through several of Dubai's most iconic landmarks, including the Old Dubai Customs Building, the Ministry of Defence, Dubai Creek, Al Seef Street, Creek Park, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dubai Frame, Za'abeel Park, Future Street, Dubai World Trade Centre, Emirates Towers, Museum of the Future, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Tower, and Za'abeel Palace, before concluding at the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.

The competition is open exclusively to elite cyclists from the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The 'Dubai Ruler's Court Race' for elite male is part of Al Salam cycling championship and is held under the directives Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Salam cycling championship

The 9th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship began in December, with the 'Sword of Honour' Race, dedicated to Emirati amateur cyclists.

The race celebrated the graduation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK.

This year's edition of the championship also features the Desert Race on February 9 and the Women's Race on February 16.

(With inputs from WAM)