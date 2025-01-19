Qatar-France Strategic Joint Economic And Financial Dialogue Subcommittee Convenes In Doha
DOHA: The Ministry of Finance hosted the Qatar-France Strategic Joint Economic and financial Dialogue Subcommittee meeting last
Thursday.
Representing Qatar, Dr Saud Abdullah Al Attiyah, Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, chaired the meeting alongside Magali Cesana, Head of the Bilateral affairs and international business Development Department, at the French Treasury within the Minister for Economy, Finance and Industry, for the French Republic.
The meeting addressed bilateral relations, particularly in the financial and economic domains, as well as joint Qatar-French initiatives to provide financial aid to developing countries.
Discussions also explored investment opportunities in strategic sectors, food security, public-private sector partnerships frameworks and collaborative ventures within the digital sector
