Qatar, UAE to cooperate in economic field

(MENAFN) During His Excellency's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Commerce and Industry H E Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani met with the sister country's Economy Minister H E Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.



The discussion examined the potential for trade, investment, and industry cooperation as well as the unique economic linkages between the two nations.



The Minister of Commerce and Industry emphasized the importance of this meeting and commended the closeness of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as well as the ongoing progress that demonstrates their fraternal connections.



In order to accomplish shared goals and promote the development of the two sister nations, he emphasized the significance of strengthening trade, investment, and industry collaboration.



Additionally, His Excellency met with H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, the UAE Minister of Investment, to discuss investment opportunities in a number of sectors to support economic growth in the Gulf region by enhancing regional cooperation within the framework of the integrated industrial partnership.



