This milestone reinforces our leadership in the technology sector, with our employees as our most valuable asset.

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait City, 18th January 2025 – Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecom company and digital enabler, proudly announced a triumphant start to the new year by securing eight prestigious awards at the 2025 Stevie Awards. This remarkable achievement underscores Ooredoo’s unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the telecommunications industry. It reaffirms the company’s dedication to enhancing the lives of its customers and adhering to its core strategy of being a people-oriented company.

Ooredoo Kuwait has long been recognized as a pioneer in the telecommunications sector, consistently pushing the boundaries of technology and digital services. The company’s strategic initiatives focus on upgrading its networks and services to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Ooredoo strives to offer unparalleled connectivity, superior customer experiences, and innovative digital solutions.

Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

The eight awards garnered at the 2025 Stevie Awards reflect Ooredoo Kuwait's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. The company received four Gold Awards for its Ooredoo App Upgrade, which has been instrumental in redefining the digital customer experience. These awards were given for:

• Innovation in General Utility Apps

• Innovation in Business Information Apps

• Innovation in Business Utility Apps

• Innovation in Business Information or Application Websites

The Ooredoo App Upgrade represents a significant leap in how customers interact with digital services. By offering a more intuitive, seamless, and efficient user experience, the app has set new standards in the industry, ensuring that customers can access the services they need with ease and convenience.

In addition to its Gold Awards, Ooredoo Kuwait also received two Silver Awards:

• Best Sustainable Telecom Technologies for its innovative achievements in sustainability.

• Advancing Telecom in the Region for its cutting-edge developments in technology within the telecommunications industry.

Furthermore, the company was honored with two Bronze Awards:

• Championing Youth Empowerment for its innovative achievements in corporate social responsibility.

• Smart City Acceleration Initiative for its pioneering work in sustainability.



People-Oriented Philosophy

Ooredoo Kuwait’s success is deeply rooted in its people-oriented philosophy. The company places immense value on its employees, recognizing that they are the driving force behind its achievements. By fostering a supportive and flexible work environment, Ooredoo empowers its employees to thrive both professionally and personally.

In recent years, Ooredoo has introduced several initiatives to enhance employee satisfaction and well-being. These include flexible working hours, work-from-home options, and various wellness programs. Such measures not only improve work-life balance but also boost productivity and innovation, ensuring that the company can continue to deliver superior services to its customers.

Driving Technological Advancements

Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment to technological advancement is evident in its continuous efforts to upgrade its networks and services. The company invests heavily in research and development to stay at the forefront of the telecom industry. By adopting the latest technologies, such as 5G and IoT, Ooredoo ensures that its customers benefit from faster, more reliable connectivity and a wide range of innovative services.

The recognition for innovation in technology development and sustainable telecom technologies highlights Ooredoo’s strategic focus on integrating sustainability into its technological advancements. The company is committed to reducing its environmental footprint while delivering state-of-the-art telecom solutions that drive progress and connectivity.

Commitment to Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility

Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility is a cornerstone of its business strategy. The company actively engages in initiatives that promote environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, and community development. By integrating sustainable practices into its operations, Ooredoo aims to create a positive impact on society and contribute to the well-being of future generations.

The recognition for its Smart City Acceleration Initiative and corporate social responsibility efforts at the Stevie Awards underscores Ooredoo’s dedication to making a tangible difference in the community. These initiatives are designed to foster innovation, promote sustainable living, and empower individuals to achieve their full potential.

Looking Ahead

As Ooredoo Kuwait looks to the future, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver cutting-edge telecom solutions while prioritizing sustainability and social responsibility. Building on the momentum of its recent accolades, Ooredoo is poised to continue driving innovation and creating unparalleled value for its customers and stakeholders in 2025 and beyond.

With a legacy of technological excellence and a forward-thinking strategy, Ooredoo Kuwait is more than just a telecom provider; it is a catalyst for positive change. By upgrading the world of its customers and making a tangible difference in the community, Ooredoo is shaping the future of telecommunications and setting new benchmarks in the industry.





