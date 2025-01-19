Pinnacle Industries Unveils Advanced Ambulance Range With Realtime Hospital Connectivity At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18th January 2025: Pinnacle Industries, a leading innovator in ambulance conversions and specialty in India, is set to revolutionize emergency medical services with the unveiling of its next-generation ambulance range at the Bharat Mobility Global 2025. Featuring state-of-the-art real-time hospital connectivity, this new range promises to redefine patient care and emergency response efficiency.



Mr. Arihant Mehta, President of Pinnacle Industries, stated,“At Pinnacle Industries, we are committed to driving innovation in emergency medical services. The introduction of real-time hospital connectivity in our ambulances is a game-changer, ensuring that every second counts when it comes to saving lives. This innovation is particularly crucial for bridging healthcare gaps in remote and underserved areas.”



The new range includes three cutting-edge ambulance models: AD-Gen Ultra, AD-Gen Ambulance, and Neonatal Ambulance. Each model is designed to meet diverse medical needs, providing advanced technology and unparalleled connectivity to ensure seamless patient care during transport.



The AD-Gen Ultra is the flagship model, bringing unprecedented technological advancements to emergency transport. With integrated 5G connectivity, it facilitates realtime communication with hospitals, ensuring that medical teams receive continuous updates on patient conditions and are fully prepared upon arrival. The model also includes a 360° camera system for comprehensive safety, anti-bacterial aluminum flooring for superior hygiene, and an ergonomically designed doctor's seat for optimal patient access and care during transit.



The AD-Gen Ambulance provides a cost-effective yet highly advanced solution for emergency medical transport. Designed for versatility, it can be built on various vehicle platforms and features state-of-the-art medical equipment. The vehicle's interior is crafted from durable Automotive ABS, known for its impact resistance and hygienic properties. Additionally, the Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) ensures seamless data management and communication, allowing paramedics to focus on critical patient care.



Specifically designed for neonatal emergencies, the Neonatal Ambulance offers specialized care for newborns in critical conditions. It comes equipped with essential neonatal medical equipment, including incubators and ventilators, creating a controlled environment that prioritises the health and safety of the most vulnerable patients. This model addresses the unique challenges of neonatal transport, providing high standards of care in transit. The inclusion of real-time hospital connectivity in Pinnacle's ambulances represents a significant advancement in the emergency medical field. By enabling instant and continuous communication, these vehicles are set to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency response across the country.



About Pinnacle Industries:



Incorporated in 1996, with its Headquarters in Pune and manufacturing facilities in Pune and Pithampur, Pinnacle Industries Ltd. is India's leading automotive seating, interiors, special application vehicles, EV components, and railway seating company. Pinnacle Industries has continuously expanded its product range by investing in its employees, clientele, and technology partners, with the group employing over 3,000 people globally today. Pinnacle Industries is a diversified group of companies engaged in automotive components, electric vehicles, retail store solutions, and engineering services.



