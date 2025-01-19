Swiss Designer Kevin Germanier To Design Outfits For Eurovision Presenters
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Designer Kevin Germanier will dress the team of presenters at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place this May in Basel, Swiss public broadcaster SRF revealed on Friday.
Germanier, who hails from the southwestern canton of Valais, is known for his innovative and sustainable designs. The 33-year-old made his international breakthrough at Paris Fashion Week in 2022.
According to SRF, Germanier's designs are characterised by the creative use of upcycling, whereby he transforms surplus fabrics and unused materials into glamourous and colourful fashion creations.
Germanier previously designed costumes for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The designer's clients include stars such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Björk.
SRF is hosting Eurovision this year as singer Nemo won for Switzerland in 2024. As things stand, 38 countries are slated to take part in this year's competition. The final will take place on May 17 in Basel's St. Jakobshalle arena.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
