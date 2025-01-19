Danish instructor Jepp Hansen passed away in Russian strike on his jet
(MENAFN) Danish instructor Jepp Hansen, who was training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, has reportedly been murdered in a Russian missile strike in Ukraine, TASS stated on Saturday.
Sources within Russian law enforcement have allegedly said to the agency that Hansen killed in an assault on a training location in the region of Krivoy Rog in Dnepropetrovsk Area in central Ukraine.
Lately, the Russian newspaper Gazeta had announced that Russian military used an Iskander missile to strike a closed university building in the area which the Ukrainian army had shift in into barracks. The top part of the four-story building was nearly completely damaged, in line with reports, while the frontage of the building sustained huge damage.
In accordance with Russian media journalists, quoting a post by Hansen’s friend on social media, the Dane had large experience in flying F-16 jets and had trained “hundreds of Ukrainians” to function the planes.
