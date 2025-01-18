Three Marko Stout Paintings Achieve $1.3 Million Resale Value

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marko Stout at the opening of his solo exhibit at Kate oh Gal

Acclaimed New York City artist Marko Stout's three metallic paintings have recently been resold to an unnamed Russian collector for $1.3 million.

- Ronald CohenMANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed New York City artist Marko Stout 's three metallic paintings have recently been resold to an unnamed Russian collector for $1.3 million. The artworks, originally purchased by New York art dealer Ronald Cohen for $205,000, were part of Stout's“Glitz & Glamour” exhibition at the Anita Rodgers Gallery in Manhattan during Spring 2024.The pieces-“Gilded Elegance in Motion,”“Sophisticated Shadows and Golden Light,” and“The Allure of Diamond Dreams”-captured the attention of critics and collectors alike with their innovative use of metallic textures and dynamic interplay of light and shadow. The works are celebrated for their ability to evoke both the opulence and complexity of modern life, hallmarks of Stout's distinct artistic style.Ronald Cohen, who initially acquired the works, praised their timeless appeal and strong presence within the gallery space, describing them as“investments in both beauty and cultural significance.” Their resale underscores the increasing international demand for Marko Stout's art and solidifies his standing as a sought-after contemporary artist.Stout's“Glitz & Glamour” exhibit marked a significant moment in his career, drawing attention from a global audience and affirming his ability to connect with collectors across diverse markets.About Marko Stout:Marko Stout is a New York City-based contemporary artist known for his unique blend of industrial, pop, and modern influences. His works are celebrated for their bold aesthetics and thematic explorations of urban life, luxury, and cultural sophistication. With exhibitions in top galleries and a growing international following, Stout continues to push artistic boundaries and captivate audiences worldwide.

