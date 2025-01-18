Nomination Of Meink As Next SECAF Emphasizes The Importance Of A Strong United States Space Force

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Troy Meink

Bill Woolf (Col. USAF Ret.) SFA Founder and President

- SFA President and Founder Bill Woolf, Col. USAF ( ret.)COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) celebrates the nomination of Dr. Troy Meink as the next Secretary of the Air Force. Dr. Meink has proven himself as an expert who understands the criticality of the United States Space Force with his most recent experience as the Deputy Director of the National Reconnaissance Office.“Our potential adversaries have been outpacing our capability and capacity recently in the space domain and it emphasizes the importance President Trump has for a strong USSF,” said SFA President & CEO Col. Bill Woolf.“The Space Force deserves more attention as we move to ensure freedom of action in the space domain for the United States, partners and allies. As we look to re-balance our military budget, based on the emerging threat, it is time to examine whether the USSF has the resources, in budget and manpower, it needs to execute its congressionally mandated mission to secure our Nation's interests in, from, and to space. President Trump under his previous administration, with key policymakers, ensured the establishment of the USSF. He now can help ensure the United States stays at the forefront of the new space race.”The SFA, as the only organization solely dedicated to the United States Space Force, Guardians and their families, looks forward to working with the future SECAF to promote America's Spacepower capabilities.About the Space Force Association :The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit The Space Force Association (SFA).

