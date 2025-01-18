(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders operating in the Toretsk axis are employing a new tactic adopted from the notorious Wagner Group, which the military refers to as“kamikaze mules”.

This was reported by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Grouping of Troops, Ukrinform saw.

Commanders order their unarmed, but well-armored fighters, to try to advance as close as possible to Ukrainian positions.

"The main objective of the 'mule' is to reach the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in order to leave ammunition, mines, or radios there for further use by assault groups. Such are considered 'expendables', so they are not even given any weapons," the report stressed.

Ukraine's defenders note that the effectiveness of such tactics is highly dubious, especially considering the modern-day capabilities of drones, which were not available in such numbers during the battles with the Wagnerites. However, this does not stop the Russian command from sparing their soldiers as expendables.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters of the SOF 12th Azov Brigade fighting in the Toretsk direction captured a Russian army soldier, who turned out to represent an ethnic minority, the Eskimo people.