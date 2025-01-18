Soil Moisture Sensor Market To Reach USD 1124.30 Million By 2032, Driven By Innovation And Sustainability Initiatives | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising adoption of precision and water conservation practices drives the growth of the Soil Moisture Sensor Market. Austin, Jan. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Soil Moisture Sensor Market S ize was valued at USD 337 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1124.30 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 14.33% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.” Advancing Sustainability Soil Moisture Sensors Drive Efficient Agriculture and Beyond The Soil Moisture Sensor Market is driven by the rising global population and the increasing need for sustainable agricultural practices, emphasizing water conservation. Advancements in sensor technology, including wireless connectivity, IoT integration, and enhanced accuracy, have accelerated adoption in the agriculture sector. These sensors, integral to automated irrigation systems, reduce manual intervention while ensuring optimal water delivery to crops. As climate change alters weather patterns and impacts water availability, soil moisture sensors are crucial for efficient farming. Over 25% of global irrigated land employs soil moisture monitoring technology, with agriculture accounting for over 60% of market demand. Additionally, non-agriculture applications, such as landscaping and environmental monitoring, are steadily contributing to the market's growth. Get a Sample Report of Soil Moisture Sensor Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

The Toro Company (Turf Guard Wireless Soil Monitoring System)

METER Group, Inc. USA (TEROS 10, TEROS 11, and TEROS 12 Soil Moisture Sensors)

Campbell Scientific, Inc. (CS655 and CS616 Soil Water Content Reflectometers)

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc. (Pogo Portable Soil Sensor, HydraProbe)

IMKO Micromodultechnik GmbH (TRIME-PICO 32 Soil Moisture Sensor)

Irrometer Company, Inc. (Watermark Soil Moisture Sensors)

Delta-T Devices Ltd (PR2 Profile Probe, SM150T Soil Moisture Sensor)

GroPoint (GroPoint Profile and GroPoint Lite Soil Moisture Sensors)

Sentek (Drill & Drop Soil Moisture Probe, EnviroSCAN Probe)

Spectrum Technologies, Inc. (FieldScout TDR 350, TDR 150 Soil Moisture Meters)

Acclima, Inc. (TDT Soil Moisture Sensor, Digital TDT Soil Moisture Sensor)

Smartrek Technologies Inc (Soil Moisture Sensor)

Caipos GmbH (Caipos Soil Moisture Monitoring System)

Spiio (SP-110 Wireless Soil Moisture Sensor)

Plaid Systems LLC (Rachio Wireless Soil Moisture Sensor)

Decagon Devices (now part of METER Group) (5TE, 10HS Soil Moisture Sensors)

AquaCheck USA (AquaCheck Sub-surface Soil Moisture Probe)

Husqvarna Group (Soil Moisture Sensor for Smart Garden System)

Soil Scout Ltd . (Soil Scout Sensor) Gardena (Gardena Smart Sensor Soil Moisture) Soil Moisture Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 337 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1124.30 Million CAGR CAGR of 14.33% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Sensor Type (Capacitance sensors, Probes, Time Domain Transmissometry (TDT) Sensors, Gypsum blocks, Tensiometers, Granular matrix sensors)

. By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless)

. By Application (Agriculture, Construction and Mining, Residential, Forestry, Landscaping and Ground Care, Research Studies, Sports, Weather Forecasting) Key Drivers . Farmers are adopting soil moisture sensors to efficiently manage water usage, reduce wastage, and promote sustainable agriculture in response to global water scarcity.

. Technological advancements in low-cost, high-precision, and wireless soil moisture sensors are driving the growth of the market by enhancing irrigation efficiency and accuracy.

Do y ou Have a ny Specific Queries o r Need a ny Customiz e Research on Soil Moisture Sensor Market, Request for Analyst Call @

Enhancing Water Efficiency Through Soil Moisture Sensors

Soil moisture sensors are transforming irrigation practices by providing real-time data to optimize water usage, reducing wastage, and promoting sustainable farming. Agriculture, consuming 70% of global freshwater, faces growing pressure to adopt efficient water management. These sensors help farmers avoid over-irrigation, minimizing soil erosion and plant health issues while applying water precisely where needed. Studies show irrigation water usage can be reduced by 20-50% using this technology, especially when integrated with automated systems. As water scarcity intensifies, particularly in arid regions, soil moisture sensors are vital for sustainable agriculture, supporting resource conservation and meeting the global demand for water efficiency.

Tensiometers and Wired Sensors Lead Soil Moisture Sensor Market in 2023, Driving Efficiency and Sustainability in Agriculture

By Sensor Type

In 2023, the tensiometers segment led the market with a 32.06% share, driven by their precision and reliability in measuring soil water potential, essential for efficient irrigation. Their real-time soil moisture data enables farmers to optimize water usage and boost crop yields. Known for their cost-effectiveness and ease of installation, tensiometers are widely adopted across the agricultural sector, catering to both large-scale agribusinesses and smaller farms, making them an accessible solution for sustainable water management.

By Connectivity

In 2023, the wired segment dominated the market with a 54.3% share, favored for its reliability, accuracy, and longer lifespan compared to wireless alternatives. This reduces maintenance needs, offering a cost-effective solution for farmers. Wired systems ensure stable connectivity and consistent data transmission, even in harsh agricultural conditions. Their resilience to extreme weather and soil variability, combined with their ability to deliver real-time, interference-free data, makes them ideal for large-scale and precision farming operations, driving their widespread adoption.

North America and Asia Pacific Lead Soil Moisture Sensor Market with Technological Advancements and Sustainable Practices

In 2023, North America held the largest market share at 38.02%, driven by its advanced agricultural sector and widespread adoption of precision farming to tackle challenges like water scarcity and inefficient irrigation. This demand for soil moisture sensors is further supported by strong investments in research and development, fostering innovations in sensor accuracy and connectivity.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid growth, fueled by government initiatives promoting sustainable farming and growing awareness of climate change impacts. The affordability and technological advancements in soil moisture sensors are accelerating adoption, with countries like India and China seeing a 20% increase in farmers using advanced irrigation technologies, driving market expansion.

Purchase Single User PDF of Soil Moisture Sensor Market Report (33% Discount) @

Recent News



January 8, 2025 – USD 12 Plant Bot Revolutionizes Indoor Plant Care with ESP32-C3 Soil Sensor and Pump DriverThe Plant Bot, an open-source, Internet-enabled device, combines a corrosion-resistant capacitive moisture sensor and pump driver, enabling fully automated indoor plant care. Powered by the ESP32-C3 microcontroller, it offers a cost-effective, cable-free solution for optimal soil moisture management, with a visual LED indicator and long-lasting coin cell battery.

July 17, 2024 – Researchers Introduce Compact Soil Moisture Sensor for Smart Agriculture

A new study on the arXiv preprint server unveils an Ultra-Compact Soil Moisture Sensor (UCSMS) integrated with a Pattern Reconfigurable Antenna (PRA), designed for precise soil moisture measurement and long-distance communication in smart agriculture. This advanced technology aims to enhance irrigation and resource management, optimizing agricultural productivity with high sensitivity and scalability. August 05, 2024 – Seismic Detectors Measure Soil Moisture Using Traffic Nois Caltech researchers have developed a method to measure soil moisture in the vadose zone using seismic technology, typically used for earthquake detection. By analyzing how vibrations from everyday traffic pass through the ground, the researchers can determine moisture levels. This breakthrough technique, based on distributed acoustic sensing (DAS), provides a more accurate and real-time measurement of soil moisture fluctuations compared to traditional satellite imaging.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Soil Moisture Sensor Market Segmentation, by Sensor Type

8. Soil Moisture Sensor Market Segmentation, by Connectivity

9. Soil Moisture Sensor Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Soil Moisture Sensor Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)