DNE Exclusive: List Of Palestinian Prisoners Set For Release On Sunday As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas is set to begin on Sunday as part of a ceasefire agreement brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US. Daily News Egypt obtained the list of 95 Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release on 19 January.

Most of the Palestinian prisoners on the list are women, and only one prisoner on the list under the age of 18 at the time of their arrest.

Eleven of the Palestinian prisoners are affiliated with Hamas, nine with Fatah, and four with the Popular Front. The remaining prisoners are listed without organizational affiliation. Many are residents of East Jerusalem and hold blue ID cards.

The prisoners are:

Ashwaq Awad, Bushra Tawil, Balqis Dar Zahri, Baraa Faqha, Jihad Jawda, Jamal al-Atimeen, Janin Amro, Dania Hanatsheh, Duha al-Wahsh, Diala Aida, Dalal Khuseib, Dar Suleiman, Dania Shtayyeh, Hadil Hijaz, Walaa Tanji, Wafaa Nimer, Zahra Khadar, Zina Barabr, Khalida Jarrar, Halima Abu Amara, Hanan Ma'laouni, Ibrahim Zumar, Adam Hadara, Ahmad Abu Aliya, Ahmad Hashan, Ahmad Najma, Ayat Mahfouz, Ayham Jaradat, Aya Ramadan, Iman Zeid, Alaa Abu Rahima, Alaa al-Qadi, Alaa Saqr, Alima al-Harinat, Amal Shujaiya, Usama Abdo Ataya, Aseel Eid, Aseel Shehadeh, Israa Junaimat, Israa Bari, Israr al-Laham, Hanin al-Masaeid, Khitam Habaybeh, Yasmin Abu Srour, Yousef al-Harami, Lana Fulha, Lubna Talalwa, Latifa Misha'sha', Laith Kamil, Mahdi Abu Hamid, Mwaiser al-Faqih, Moaz al-Haj, Mohammad Bashkar, Mona Abu Hussein, Moataz al-Bukhari, Marjana al-Harish, Margaret al-Ra'i, Nada Zughaibi, Nahil Masalmeh, Nawal Abd Fattah, and Nafisa Zurba Hamid.

Egypt , Qatar, and the US issued a joint statement on Wednesday confirming the agreement. The Egyptian presidency stated the agreement will take effect on Sunday and will consist of three phases.

The first phase, lasting 42 days, includes a ceasefire and the withdrawal and repositioning of Israeli forces outside densely populated areas. It also includes the exchange of prisoners and detainees, returning the remains of the deceased, and allowing internally displaced persons to return to their homes in Gaza.

This phase also facilitates travel for patients and injured individuals seeking medical treatment. It allows intense humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and ensures its widespread distribution. Rehabilitating hospitals, health centres, and bakeries, providing civil defence supplies and fuel, and delivering shelter supplies to displaced individuals are also included in this phase.

Additional reporting from occupied Palestine, Shafee Al-Hafith.