Oman Oil Marketing Company And TFG Marine Establish Bunker Fuel Supply Joint Venture

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Oman Oil Marketing Company and TFG Marine establish bunker joint venture

January 18, 2025 by David Edwards

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) and TFG Marine , the leading international marine fuel joint venture founded by Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean, have established a bunker fuel joint venture to supply vessels visiting Oman's of Duqm, Muscat and Sohar.

TFG-OOMCO, incorporated in Oman, will combine the local knowledge of OOMCO with the international footprint, sourcing of all grades of marine fuels, infrastructure and logistics capability of TFG Marine, to offer customers a reliable and transparent bunkering provider in the Arabian Gulf.

Tarik Al Junaidi, CEO of OOMCO, says:“This partnership aligns with Oman Oil Marketing Company's efforts to develop the maritime transport and shipping infrastructure in Oman, which is in alignment with the objectives Oman Vision 2040.

“It underscores our commitment to meeting the increasing demand of compliant, high-quality marine grades of fuel while adhering to the highest international health, safety, and environmental standards.

“Through our partnership with TFG Marine, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and the implementation of global best practices in fuel bunkering, we strive to lead towards excellence and sustainability in the bunker fuel business in the Sultanate's ports.”

Mark Russell, chief commercial officer, TFG Marine, says:“This is TFG Marine's first venture in the Middle East and we look forward to serving our customers in this region.

“Oman has a rich history as a maritime nation and is well located close to the main shipping routes connecting the Arabian Gulf and the Indian subcontinent with the rest of the world.”

Today's announcement follows the signing of an MOU agreement between SOHAR Port and Freezone and TFG Marine, to establish an international bunker fuel supply operation.

TFG Marine's has already deployed bunker vessel the Margherita Cosulich to the region to supply vessels at SOHAR's deep-sea port. The vessel is fitted with a Mass Flow Meter (MFM), calibrated to the ISO 22192 international standard as required by SOHAR Port.

TFG Marine has long been an advocate of the global adoption of calibrated MFMs to bring much-needed transparency to bunkering and encouraging digitalisation in the long-term interests of the bunker industry and helping to further the decarbonisation goals of the shipping industry.

Main image: Pictured from left to right during the recent signing ceremony in Dubai: Angus Littleford, Head of Global Accounts for TFG Marine; Mark Russell, Chief Commercial Officer, TFG Marine; Tarik Al-junaidi, Chief Executive Officer, OOMCO; Amer Jaboob, General Manager B2B, OOMCO and Dr Ahmed Murad Al Balushi, Manager Corporate Affairs, OOMCO.