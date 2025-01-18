Kuwait Defense Minister: Kuwait, US Are Bonded With Solid Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud on Saturday affirmed that Kuwait and the United States of America have been bonded with solid ties.

The of Defense said in a statement that the minister was speaking on the heels of his visit to Camp Buehring (formerly Camp Udaire'), northwest Kuwait, where he met with General Patrick Frank, the Commander of the US Central Command Ground Force, and the US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara.

It quoted him as affirming the two states' keenness on bolstering the partnership in the fields of training and defense coordination for serving mutual interests, strengthening regional security and stability.

The statement added that the Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf examined tasks at the camp, operating plans and the forces' missions. Moreover, senior officers briefed him about the troop preparedness and mutual coordination.

He was accompanied during the visit to the camp by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwait Army, Staff Air vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior officers. (end)

ajr







MENAFN18012025000071011013ID1109103943