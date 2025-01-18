Make Movie 'Jungle Satyagraha' Tax Free: Digvijaya Singh Urges MP CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 18 (IANS) leader Digvijaya Singh wrote a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav on Saturday urging him to make the 'Jungle Satyagraha' tax-free in the state.

Singh, the former Chief Minister, also urged the state to help the film get clearance from the Censor Board.

He said that the state government should promote the movie, which is based on a true story and portrays the struggle of tribals during the British era.

He also suggested that the story of 'Jungle Satyagraha' should be included in the schools' syllabus.

The Congress leader said that the makers of 'Jungle Satyagraha' should be encouraged to make a film based on the life of tribal icon Tantya Mama.

"The film is based on a true story in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, therefore, the Cultural Department should promote it. The government should encourage the makers of the film by providing them money invested for filmmaking," Digvijaya's letter read.

Digvijaya wrote the letter, days after the film's premiere was organised at the auditorium of Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Several Congress leaders, including state unit chief Jitu Patwari and LoP in the state Assembly Umang Singhar, joined Singh to watch the film at the Mansarovar Hall in the State Assembly on January 13.

Digvijaya had also personally invited CM Yadav, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, state BJP chief V. D. Sharma and all MLAs from the ruling BJPs.

However, none of them joined the premiere at Vidhan Sabha.

Notably, 'Jungle Satyagraha' basically tells the story of the 1930 tribal movement in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. It shows how tribal leaders like Sardar Ganjan Singh Korku, Sardar Vishnu Singh Gond, Thakur Mohkam Singh, Ramji Korku, and Jugru Gond fought against the British for their rights to water, forests, and land.