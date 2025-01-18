Latin America Leads The Way In Implementing Kigali Amendment For A More Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The Latin American region is setting a milestone in global environmental transformation through the coordinated and ambitious implementation of the Kigali Amendment, setting a precedent in reducing the environmental impact of the HVAC industry.

The regional commitment is highlighted by a comprehensive adherence that includes major economies such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Chile, along with strategic emerging markets such as Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, as well as Central American and Caribbean economies. This massive participation demonstrates an unprecedented regional consensus towards environmental sustainability.

The implementation schedule for the A5-1 Group, which includes the majority of Latin American countries, sets progressive and measurable objectives. Starting in 2024, the region is committed to a gradual reduction in HFC consumption: 10% by 2029, 30% by 2035, 50% by 2040, culminating in an 80% reduction by 2045.

Technological transformation plays a fundamental role in this transition, with the development of products that incorporate high-efficiency heat pumps and inverter systems for energy optimization. The integration of IoT and artificial intelligence technologies allows for smarter and more efficient management of HVAC systems.

The circular economy approach is materialized through a comprehensive refrigerant recovery network, complemented by recycling and reuse programs that optimize the entire life cycle of products. This strategy is strengthened by social innovation initiatives that include forest conservation projects, smart city development, and microhydrogeneration programs.

The environmental transformation extends to the entire value chain, actively involving stakeholders in reducing emissions and promoting the integration of environmental criteria in production processes. Developing suppliers aligned with these environmental goals ensures a long-term sustainable impact.

This coordinated effort in Latin America not only meets the objectives of the Kigali Amendment, but sets new standards in environmental sustainability , demonstrating the region's potential to lead the transformation towards a greener and more sustainable future.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR