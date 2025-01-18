Palestinian Authority Ready To Take Full Control Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, has announced his readiness to assume full responsibility for the Gaza Strip. His statement reflects a willingness to extend and administrative control over the region.

The French news agency AFP reported on Friday, January 17, that Abbas has expressed his preparedness to take on this responsibility, emphasizing his administration's capability to manage the Gaza Strip.

Abbas stated that the Palestinian government, which exercises authority over the West and Jerusalem, also has the legal jurisdiction to control Gaza. He reaffirmed his government's readiness to implement this authority.

The President highlighted his commitment to facilitating the return of displaced persons, rebuilding infrastructure, and providing essential services in Gaza. These efforts aim to improve living conditions and restore stability to the region.

Abbas's declaration indicates a proactive approach to addressing Gaza's challenges, signaling his intention to work with local and international stakeholders. The aim is to foster peace and development in the war-torn area.

The success of these plans hinges on cooperation between Palestinian factions and support from the global community. Unity among Palestinians and sustained international aid will be critical in ensuring the region's recovery and progress.

This announcement follows the finalization of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which was reached on Wednesday. The agreement marks a significant development in easing tensions in the region.

