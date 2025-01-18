Momani: Gov't 'Intense' Field Work Drove Its 'High' Public Satisfaction

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan.18 (Petra) - of Communication, Dr. Mohammad Momani, said the "high" levels of public satisfaction with the government's performance in recent opinion are due to its field tours, its engagement to resolve files, its intense work, and nature of its decisions to alleviate the citizens' economic burdens.Speaking to "Sixty Minutes" show, aired on Jordan TV on Friday evening, Momani noted the government's "intense" work and volume of its activities, primarily meetings and decisions, contributed to sending "positive" messages to public opinion.Momani referred to the nature of the government's 153 diverse decisions in economic, developmental, administrative, and service fields, as well as major projects, such as the National Water Carrier and railway, noting its enterprises in the fields of energy and transportation, and others are worth hundreds of millions.According to Momani, the decisions addressed "important" aspects on the administrative level, reflecting the efforts made to enhance the basic qualities that distinguish the government's action by intensifying field work, launching "effective" decision-making, and addressing various files.Momani, who is also the government's official spokesperson, said the government's "strategic" policy focuses on the Kingdom's comprehensive modernization project, economically, politically and administratively, stressing that the executive program for the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) for 2025 will be announced within days.This policy is the cornerstone of the government's work, as its efforts include a series of decisions issued to support the EMV implementation, indicating that all these measures aim to enhance growth and increase its rates, which contribute to reducing poverty and unemployment levels.All government decisions are followed up and implemented within the specified schedules, as part of the government's commitment, he pointed out, referring to to the Prime Minister's field tours that featured specific interventions to deal with problems and challenges in various sectors.To date, he noted the Prime Minister's capability to enhance "institutional" follow-up of field visits, as Dr. Hassan has visited 47 facilities.