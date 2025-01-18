Trump's Inauguration To Be Held Indoors Due To Dangerously Cold Weather In Washington

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, confirmed that his inauguration speech on January 20th will be held indoors due to dangerously cold weather forecasted for Washington, D.C. The speech and other ceremonies will take place in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

The inauguration, scheduled for Monday, will officially mark Trump's assumption of power in the United States. The parade and three other inaugural celebrations are also set to be held indoors at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., ensuring the safety of attendees.

In a statement shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump emphasized prioritizing safety, stating,“I don't want anyone to be harmed or suffer in any way, especially in this freezing weather.” He underscored the potential risks for law enforcement, emergency responders, and attendees.

Weather forecasts predict harsh conditions during the inauguration, with temperatures expected to drop to -11°C (12°F). Trump urged attendees to dress warmly and assured that all necessary measures for safety and comfort would be in place.

Trump reassured his supporters, saying,“Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and together we will make America great again.” His remarks aimed to instill a sense of unity and optimism despite the logistical changes to the event.

This decision highlights the proactive measures taken to ensure the smooth execution of a significant national event under challenging weather conditions. The indoor arrangements showcase a balance between tradition and adaptability.

The adjustments to Trump's inauguration ceremony underscore a President's responsibility to prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals involved, setting a tone of care and leadership for the administration's commencement.

