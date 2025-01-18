Nextgen FDI And Climate First Partner To Accelerate UAE's Climate Tech Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) – The new partnership with NextGen FDI is designed to fast-track the maturation of the UAE's tech ecosystem, with a focus on disruptive sectors including climatetech, AI, and sustainability.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – January, 2025: The UAE Ministry of Economy's NextGen FDI initiative has partnered with Climate First, a leading European private equity firm specializing in climate innovation investments, to advance the UAE's climate-tech ecosystem. The partnership, which will see Climate First bring its portfolio companies to the UAE for networking, partnership and expansion opportunities, was cemented with the inaugural Climate First UAE Roadshow, in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025.

The Roadshow brought five pioneering climate tech companies – Climeworks, Energy Dome, ZeroAviva, Cylib, and Glasspoint – to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to explore opportunities for establishing strategic, high-impact partnerships with major UAE stakeholders driving meaningful decarbonization in the Emirates. From direct air capture and battery recycling to hydrogen-electric aviation and solar stream generators for industrial processes, the five companies are developing some of the most innovative and advanced solutions across key industries.

During ADSW, HE Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, welcomed the Climate First roadshow emphasizing the importance of climate tech in driving sustainable development. He stated,“This partnership reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. Through the NextGen FDI initiative, we are creating a supportive ecosystem for advanced technology companies to thrive and lead global efforts in combatting climate change. By associating Climate First with the NextGen FDI initiative, we are fostering transformative collaborations that will help shape the future of clean energy and industrial decarbonization.”

Climate First, which has invested in more than 50 climate tech leaders globally, sees the UAE as an ideal partner for scaling its companies' impact, commercializing opportunities, and expanding their presence across the region. Nadav Steinmetz of Climate First stated:“We are honoured to partner with the UAE Ministry of Economy and H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The UAE's commitment to innovation creates an unmatched ecosystem for advancing climate tech. At Climate First, our mission has always been to drive impactful change through investments in transformative, zero-carbon technologies. We are thrilled to bring pioneering European solutions to the UAE. This collaboration will foster strategic partnerships to scale decarbonisation efforts.”

Under the theme“The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress”, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) offers a global platform for advancing clean energy and sustainable development. The event has gathered global leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to tackle some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. The partnership between NextGen FDI and Climate First aligns seamlessly with ADSW's mission to foster collaboration and deliver actionable solutions for a more sustainable future.

Launched in 2022, the NextGen FDI initiative is a key pillar of the UAE's drive to diversify its economy and position itself as a global hub for innovation. To date, the program has welcomed over 20 companies operating in future focused sectors such as AI, renewable energy, robotics, and advanced manufacturing, helping accelerate the UAE's transition to a knowledge-driven, sustainable economy.