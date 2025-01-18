Du Announces Sponsorship Of Global Government Cloud Forum

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Fahad Al Hassawi will join the forum's lineup of distinguished speakers to offer expert insight about digital synergy within cloud computing.

Dubai, UAE, January 2025: du, the leading and digital services provider, today announced its partnership with the upcoming Global Government Cloud Forum, set to take place on January 21, 2025, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. At the event, Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, will deliver an insightful keynote on the topic“How can telcos support cloud adoption in government and private sector” to shed further light on a cloud-empowered public infrastructure.

Aimed at driving government innovation and cloud solutions to advanced frontiers, the Global Government Cloud Forum is hosted by the Dubai Electronic Security Center's collaborative efforts with the Government of Dubai and the World Bank Group's GovTech and Public Sector Innovation Global Program. Through its sponsorship, du aims to contribute towards propelling the digital transformation journey of government institutions as well as nurturing a more innovative, secure, and efficient future.





Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said:“We are proud to be a partner of the inaugural Global Government Cloud Forum, highlighting our commitment to empowering public sector organizations through advanced cloud solutions. At du, we believe that embracing cloud technology is pivotal for fostering innovation and enhancing efficiencies within governments. We look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and sharing insights on how telecommunications can facilitate robust cloud adoption in both government and private sectors.”

The event will bring together world-class experts, including World Bank dignitaries, cloud and cyber security experts, as well as C-level strategists and decision-makers. Attendees will gain insight from diverse perspectives offered by member governments, private entities, and international think tanks. du's sponsorship reflects its commitment to fostering a collaborative ecosystem that accelerates the transition to cloud computing in the public sector.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.