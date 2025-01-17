Vertexone CEO Receives President's Volunteer Service Award, Showcasing Company's Core Values Of Giving Back

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VertexOne CEO Andrew Jornod (R) with his awarded PVSA silver medal alongside VertexOne CHRO, Elizabeth Reed

- Andrew Jornod, VertexOne CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VertexOne , a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the and utility industry, is proud to announce that CEO, Andrew Jornod, has been honored with the prestigious President's Volunteer Service Award in recognition of his continued commitment to community service and leadership.

The award underscores Jornod's dedication to fostering a culture of giving back, both within VertexOne and across the communities in which the company operates, setting an example that extends far beyond the boardroom.

"Receiving the President's Volunteer Service Award is truly humbling and reflects the incredible culture we've cultivated at VertexOne, where giving back is at the heart of everything we do,” Jornod said.“I'm inspired daily by our team's dedication to making a difference, and I'm proud to lead an organization that values service to others as deeply as we do."

Along with Jornod, more than a dozen other VertexOne employees were also recognized for their remarkable volunteer efforts, collectively logging over 500 volunteer hours in the past year, exemplifying the company's allegiance to supporting service initiatives at every level.

Led by the AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with Points of Light, the program allows Certifying Organizations like VertexOne to recognize their most exceptional volunteers.

VertexOne Chief Human Resources Officer, Elizabeth Reed, who presented the awards during the company's annual, company-wide Leadership Conference in Dallas Thursday, remarked on the company's collective dedication to volunteerism, stating:

"Even as a fully remote company, the sustained commitment to community service I've witnessed from our team is a testament to the authentic values we live by. While we may not share a physical office, we share a profound dedication to volunteerism and the importance of giving back, no matter where we live or serve around the globe."

All award recipients documented their volunteer hours and service organizations through VertexOne's interactive portal on the social giving platform, Millie. As a certifying organization, VertexOne validates employees' volunteer activities, nominates deserving individuals for the award, and distributes these honors to those who meet or exceed the established criteria. The company also supports its employees with a Volunteer Time Off (VTO) policy, providing flexibility to engage in causes they are passionate about.

To find out more about VertexOne and career opportunities within the company, visit: vertexone/careers



About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone.

