FTII Alumni Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat Reveal Their Mutual Favourite Director

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, who have been the best of friends since their FTII days, have heaped praise on choreographer-director Ahmed Khan, highlighting his invaluable support during the production of 'Baaghi 3'.

The film, which was released in March 2020, is an action thriller and garnered attention for its intense sequences and engaging storyline. Varma and Ahlawat's appreciation highlights the importance of a conducive working environment, which Khan fostered, allowing them to deliver their best performances.

The actors recollected their shooting days with one another and also opened up about how they have enjoyed working on Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 3' by Ahmed Khan. Jaideep Ahlawat said,“Ahmed Sir ke set mein apko itna maaza aaega. Apko lagta hain itna easily kaam ho jayega toh chill maro, relax karo”.

Adding to this Vijay said,“Ahmed Sir made life so fun and easy to shoot. He works very easily and has a lot of fun”.

On the work front, Ahmed Khan is all set to kickstart the last marathon schedule of 'Welcome to the Jungle' that will be shot in picturesque locations of Abu Dhabi, Dubai. The director is all geared up to commence the shoot of the movie soon.

The film a battery of stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Aftab Shivdasani, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain and Yashpal Sharma.

Recently, the makers brought on board 200 horses and horsemen from Mumbai, Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, and several other locations for a power-packed action sequence.