'Not 19 Anymore' But Vintage Djokovic Rolls Into Melbourne Next Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Melbourne: A fired-up Novak Djokovic powered into the last 16 of the Australian Open on Friday in an ominous reminder of why he is a 10-time Melbourne champion, but he needed a medical break and used an inhaler.

The 37-year-old dropped a set in each of his opening two matches in Melbourne but was on a mission against dangerous Czech 26th seed Tomas Machac.

Dispelling doubts that he still has what it takes in his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam crown, the Serb blew the 24-year-old off Rod Laver Arena 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in 2hrs 22mins.

The win propelled him into the last 16 at a Grand Slam for the 66th time, just three behind all-time leader Roger Federer and well clear of third-placed Rafael Nadal (54).

Another Czech, Jiri Lehecka, awaits him after he beat France's Benjamin Bonzi in three sets.

Should Djokovic get through that match, Carlos Alcaraz is shaping as his likely quarter-final opponent.

"I think I played really well, honestly. Very happy with my game," said the seventh seed.

"I was slightly surprised to be honest with the result, to beat him in straight sets. He was a break up in the second, I struggled physically there but somehow managed to turn things around.

"Overall, in the third I felt fresh and moved well and very pleased with my game.

"There's always something to improve, work on, but this is definitely the best match I've played in the tournament."

With new coach Andy Murray again courtside offering encouragement, Djokovic started with a steely look in his eye.

It went with serve until he sniffed an opening in game four, coming to the net to earn two break points, converting on the second to move 3-1 clear.

It sparked a flurry from the veteran, who kept the pressure on to claim the next three games and the set.

After being broken on his first serve in the second set, Djokovic quickly broke back but then needed medical treatment on court while leading 2-1.

The Serb used an inhaler before resuming play, when he broke again for 3-2, then kept his focus to move two sets ahead, giving a fist pump and exalting loudly to the crowd.

"I was trying to catch my breath," he explained. "I'm not 19 anymore. More like 19 times two, almost."

He left the court between sets and when he returned a Machac double fault set him on his way to a 2-0 lead and ultimately a convincing win.

Beaten in the Melbourne semi-finals in 2024 by eventual champion Jannik Sinner, Djokovic failed to collect a major last year for the first time since 2017.